Deal closer: Arsenal expected to conclude talks over major transfer in 48-72 hours

Arsenal are closer to finalising the Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang transfer

Reports suggest the Gunners will give Borussia Dortmund a decent offer

Sources now expect talks to be completed in the coming days

Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund are reportedly set to conclude talks over the transfer of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang within the next 48-72 hours.

The Gabon international has been strongly linked with the Gunners this January as Arsene Wenger is in dire need of a big-name signing up front.

The Daily Mirror report that Alexis Sanchez is on the verge of leaving Arsenal for Manchester United, leaving a major hole to fill up front for Wenger.

In more positive news for Arsenal fans, RMC Sport now claim things are moving along with the potential signing of Aubameyang and that the two clubs should reach a conclusion in the coming days.

This does not necessarily mean the agreement will be for Aubameyang to move, but the Daily Express have reported that Arsenal are expected to up their bid to a more reasonable offer to Dortmund.

The 28-year-old would be a fine signing for Arsenal, having scored at an impressively prolific rate during his time in the Bundesliga.

Aubameyang has 141 goals in 212 appearances for Dortmund, and his tremendous pace and skill make him a nightmare for defences to deal with.

It’s easy to imagine he could fit in well in England and Arsenal fans will be hoping their club can get things over the line quickly as there seem to be few other options out there this January.