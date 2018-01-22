Arsenal make transfer offer for Barcelona star, he’s tempted for three reasons

Arsenal are reportedly eyeing the transfer of Ivan Rakitic

The Barcelona midfielder is tempted by the Gunners’ offer

Rakitic wants to play in the Premier League and live in London

Arsenal have reportedly made a tempting offer to Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic that has him weighing up the possibility of a transfer to the Emirates Stadium.

The Croatia international has been one of the finest midfield players in Europe in recent years and seems an ideal fit for Arsene Wenger’s side’s style of play.

Arsenal also need to strengthen in that part of the pitch due to doubts over Mesut Ozil and Jack Wilshere as they near the ends of their contracts.

According to Diario Gol, Rakitic is aware of Arsenal’s interest and is tempted by their offer, with Wenger prepared to make him a key focal point in his team.

That is just one reason the 29-year-old is keen on moving to the Emirates Stadium, with the report adding that he’s likely to see less playing time at Barca due to their signing of Philippe Coutinho this January.

As well as that, Diario Gol add that Rakitic wants to play in the Premier League before the end of his career, and is eager to live in London.

This looks hugely promising for Arsenal if they do decide to step up their interest in the cultured midfielder, who has been a fine servant to current club Barcelona.

Still, it remains to be seen if they can persuade the Catalan giants to sell, with Diario Gol claiming manager Ernesto Valverde wants to keep him on at the club.