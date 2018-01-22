Chelsea eye £30m+ swoop to address key issue in Antonio Conte squad

Chelsea reportedly close to reaching Edin Dzeko deal

Blues will have to splash out £30m+ for the Bosnian international

Links with several strikers, Roma ace arguably the best option of the bunch

Chelsea are reportedly edging closer to agreeing a deal worth £30m+ to sign Roma striker Edin Dzeko this month to solve their problem up front.

Although Antonio Conte’s side returned to form in front of goal at the weekend in their 4-0 win over Brighton, prior to that, they scored just one goal in four games in all competitions.

That’s coincided with a dry spell for summer signing Alvaro Morata who has failed to score in his last six outings, and with a lack of options behind the Spanish international, it has seemingly led the Blues to consider their options in the transfer market to bolster the squad.

According to The Sun, an initial fee of £28m has been settled on for Dzeko, but the two clubs still need to agree on the bonuses involved in the deal which will take the entire fee over £30m.

Although he turns 32 in March, Dzeko has proven that he can still score goals consistently at a high level, having bagged 39 in 51 appearances last season.

The Bosnian international scored 29 Serie A goals, which was enough to earn him the top goalscorer award in the league, while he’s got 12 in 26 so far this year.

Adding a physical presence coupled with his aerial ability and threat with his feet, the former Manchester City striker would be a solid addition to Conte’s squad, although being a regular starter for Roma will surely be more appealing than potentially sitting on the bench below Morata in the pecking order at Stamford Bridge.

Nevertheless, based on goals and number of appearances in recent seasons, Dzeko will surely be the best option that Chelsea have been linked with, with The Times noting that the reigning Premier League champions have also been paired with shock interest in short-term fixes through either Andy Carroll or Peter Crouch.

Dzeko scored plenty of goals last season, has experience of playing in England and so is undoubtedly the best option of the three linked above. Whether or not Chelsea can reach an agreement with Roma though will determine if they get the ideal signing.