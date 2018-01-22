Chelsea ready to ruin Real Madrid’s transfer plans with bid for £97million star

Chelsea are reportedly interested in Ousmane Dembele

The Blues could offer Eden Hazard to Barcelona for the young Frenchman

Chelsea may need to replace Hazard anyway due to interest from Real Madrid

Chelsea are reportedly willing to make a shock offer to seal the transfer of Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele by offering Eden Hazard in return.

This is according to Don Balon, who state that Chelsea are concerned by Real Madrid’s interest in Hazard and that Dembele could be his replacement at Stamford Bridge.

Dembele, 20, became one of the most expensive players in history when he moved from Borussia Dortmund to Barcelona last summer, with BBC Sport reporting his fee as being an initial £96.8million.

The France international hasn’t got off to the best of starts at the Nou Camp due to injury problems, but there’s no doubting his talent after a hugely impressive spell in the Bundesliga.

If Chelsea were to lose Hazard, they could do a great deal worse than land the hugely promising Dembele as his long-term replacement.

Strangely, however, Don Balon claim Chelsea could be prepared to offer Hazard to Barca to help them sign Dembele, which would serve little purpose other than to majorly screw over Real Madrid.

It may be that the Blues view this as their best chance of securing a player in return for Hazard, with none of Real’s current crop of attackers really looking up to scratch after a poor campaign.