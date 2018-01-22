Chelsea given major scare as CL giants revive transfer pursuit of star player with contract talks still not done

Chelsea have been given reason to fear for Thibaut Courtois’ future again

Real Madrid have revived their interest in a transfer for the goalkeeper

Courtois has still not signed a new long-term contract with Chelsea

READ MORE: Arsenal ready to battle Chelsea & Barcelona for transfer of in-form attacker

Chelsea are reportedly being made to sweat over the future of Thibaut Courtois once again as Real Madrid revive their interest in a transfer, according to the Telegraph.

The Belgium international has been one of the finest goalkeepers in the world during his time at Stamford Bridge, and has been in talks over a new contract.

However, the Telegraph claim that things are still not done and Real are now on the lookout for a ‘keeper again after unexpectedly missing out on one of their other top targets.

The report mentions Real looking to sign Kepa from Athletic Bilbao, only for him to sign a new deal and force Los Blancos to look again at Courtois as an option.

There’s no doubt the Blues shot-stopper would make a considerable upgrade on Real’s current number one Keylor Navas, who Diario Gol recently claimed had been asked to leave the club this summer.

The Telegraph add that Chelsea are hopeful they can tie Courtois down to a new contract before the end of the season, but that Madrid have a long-standing interest in the player.

Chelsea have generally done well to hold on to their star names in the Roman Abramovich era, but Courtois’ contract is due to expire at the end of next season.

Don Balon have also recently linked Courtois’ Chelsea and Belgium team-mate Eden Hazard with Real Madrid.