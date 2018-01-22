Done deal: Manchester United confirm Alexis Sanchez transfer from Arsenal, shirt number revealed

Manchester United have announced the transfer of Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal, with reports claiming he’s joined on a four-and-a-half-year contract.

It’s also been confirmed that Sanchez will wear the famous no.7 shirt at United, following on from photos being leaked of him in a kit with that number on Sunday night.

The Chile international’s arrival has now been made official via United’s official website and social media channels, and marks one of the biggest transfer stories of the season.

Neymar’s big-money move from Barcelona to PSG stole the show in the summer, but Arsenal losing a world class star in Sanchez to United is another major story set to rock English and world football.

The Gunners previously lost star striker Robin van Persie to the Red Devils as well back in 2012, and this is another major dent to Arsene Wenger’s credibility.

The Frenchman has consistently struggled to hold on to his side’s best players, with the blow of Sanchez now moving to a major rival for relatively cheap.

The Telegraph claim the move has cost United just £30million, with Sanchez moving for a cut-price fee due to his contract situation at the Emirates Stadium.

Meanwhile, the Sun states the 29-year-old will earn a whopping £505,000 a week at Old Trafford on a four-and-a-half-year contract, which will make him the highest-paid player in England.

It has also been confirmed that Henrikh Mkhitaryan has moved to Arsenal as part of the deal.