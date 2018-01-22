Chelsea agree £50million transfer swoop as star’s reps in London to finalise terms today

Chelsea may finally have ended their striker transfer pursuit

The Blues look to have struck a deal for Roma star Edin Dzeko

The front-man looks set to join along with team-mate Emerson Palmieri

Chelsea have reportedly agreed a £50million double deal to sign Roma pair Edin Dzeko and Emerson Palmieri, according to a transfer update from the Daily Mirror.

The report claims Dzeko’s representatives flew to London today to finalise terms, while Emerson’s contract at Stamford Bridge has already been sorted.

On top of that, the Mirror claim Chelsea and Roma have agreed on a £50m fee to sign both players, which looks a potential bargain for the Premier League champions.

The signing of Dzeko will give Antonio Conte a proven Premier League striker as an alternative to the struggling Alvaro Morata, while Emerson adds depth as cover for Marcos Alonso.

Chelsea haven’t been at their best this season and already look well out of the running to retain their Premier League crown, though that has largely been down to the superb performances of runaway league leaders Manchester City.

Still, Chelsea could do better after a questionable performance in the transfer market in the summer.

Morata hasn’t yet hit top form, and the likes of Tiemoue Bakayoko and Danny Drinkwater have also looked unconvincing.

Dzeko has been in superb form for Roma and should settle quickly at Stamford Bridge as he looks ideally suited to the club’s style of play.

The Bosnia international has already won two titles in England during his time at Manchester City and is a similarly physical and aggressive centre-forward to Diego Costa, whose departure looks to have weakened the west Londoners.