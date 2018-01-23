Arsenal and Tottenham on high alert as £35m-rated target hints at desire to leave

PSG star Lucas Moura drops major hint over imminent exit

Arsenal and Tottenham both linked with a move for the Brazilian ace

Report values him at £35m as he could be forced to move this month

Lucas Moura is not having a good time at Paris Saint-Germain this season, and his latest comments will alert reported interested parties Arsenal and Tottenham.

Following the arrivals of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe last summer, competition for places at PSG has become even fiercer, and it hasn’t had a positive impact on Moura.

The 25-year-old has been limited to just six appearances in all competitions all season, and for a player of his quality and this stage of his career, he’ll unsurprisingly be itching for a more prominent role.

It looks more than likely that he’ll have to find that away from the French capital, and judging on these comments, he accepts that himself.

“I’m discouraged that I can not play anymore and I can not live like I did before,” he told L’Equipe. “I’m not happy, I thought I’d built something solid with this club, but that’s clearly not the case.”

The Mirror add that both Arsenal and Tottenham are keen on the £35m-rated Brazilian international, while Man Utd are also mentioned. Following the arrival of Alexis Sanchez at Old Trafford though, it’s questionable as to whether they need another attacking player.

In turn, it could come down to a scrap between the two London rivals, but similarly to United, the question has to be asked as to whether Arsenal really need another attacking star.

Having added Henrikh Mkhitaryan to their squad which also includes Alexandre Lacazette, Mesut Ozil, Alex Iwobi, Danny Welbeck and Olivier Giroud, Arsene Wenger may well have more than enough options at his disposal already.

Whether that makes Spurs favourites is up for debate, but perhaps a stronger argument could be made for reinforcements for Mauricio Pochettino to add another dynamic to their attacking play alongside the likes of Heung-Min Son, Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen behind Harry Kane.