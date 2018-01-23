Aubameyang to Arsenal & Dzeko to Chelsea among 7 high-profile Premier League transfers that could go through next

Aubameyang to Arsenal, Dzeko to Chelsea and the next transfers in store this January

Alexis Sanchez has joined Manchester United and Henrikh Mkhitaryan has moved to Arsenal

The Gunners could keep being busy, while other Premier League stars are also linked with moves

With two of the biggest transfers of the January window finally sorted on Monday, who will follow Alexis Sanchez and Henrikh Mkhitaryan in securing high-profile Premier League moves before the end of the month?

There’s plenty of talk about Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Arsenal and Edin Dzeko to Chelsea, and they make our list of seven deals that have attracted a fair amount of recent press attention.

Read on for our full list as we look at seven big signings that could be up next…

Aubameyang to Arsenal

Both the Daily Express and RMC Sport suggest things are moving along in this deal, while some Arsenal fans even think Mkhitaryan has already been filmed announcing it.

Either way, speculation linking Aubameyang to Arsenal has been going on for some time and it looks a natural fit for the Gunners in a bid to replace Sanchez.

The Gabon international looks ideally suited to the Premier League and to Arsenal’s style of play in particular, so fans will be hoping this is nearly done, as RMC suggest it could be within 48-72 hours.

Dzeko to Chelsea

The Daily Mirror claim Edin Dzeko is nearing a move to Chelsea after an agreement was struck with Roma.

It seems pretty clear the Blues could do with more up front and Dzeko seems to perfectly fit the bill for Antonio Conte with his physique, experience and form in front of goal this season.

Dzeko’s reps were said to have been in London on Monday to finalise terms, with this move looking increasingly close to going through.

Emerson to Chelsea

The Mirror also add that Chelsea look set to sign Brazilian left-back Emerson Palmieri as part of a double raid on Roma.

This could be a superb piece of business by the Premier League champions, with the Mirror claiming they could sign both Dzeko and Palmieri for just £50million combined.

Conte could do with backup for Marcos Alonso at left-back, and Palmieri has shown he could be just that man with some strong displays in Serie A.