Bristol City 2-3 Man City player ratings, stats and reaction: De Bruyne masterclass sees Guardiola’s side secure League Cup final place

Posted by
Bristol City 2-3 Man City player ratings, stats and reaction: De Bruyne masterclass sees Guardiola’s side secure League Cup final place

Man City beat Bristol City 3-2 at Ashton Gate tonight as Pep Guardiola’s side secured their place in the final of the 2018 League Cup.

City opened the scoring through a goal from Leroy Sane after some fine work from Bernardo Silva, with striker Sergio Aguero doubling their lead just after half time to put the away side firmly in the driving seat.

The home side clawed one back through Marlon Pack in the 64th minute, and then found a second in the 94th minute from Aden Flint, however a goal from Kevin De Bruyne just seconds later saw City book their place in the final with a win.

Player of the Match

Belgian international Kevin De Bruyne continued his fine form this season tonight, with the former Chelsea man being City’s most dangerous threat going forward.

De Bruyne’s pass for Aguero’s goal was sublime, with the player himself getting in on the act in the dying minute to wrap a fine performance for the midfielder.

This tweet shows just how good De Bruyne was this evening

Stat of the Match

This from Squawka shows just how good De Bruyne has been this season, and he certainly showed that tonight!

Player Ratings

Bristol City: Steele 6, Smith 7, Flint 6, Wright 6, Magnusson 5, Paterson 6, Walsh 6, Brownhill 6, Pack 7, Bryan 7, Reid 6 / Subs: Baker 6, Kent 6, Diedhiou 6

Man City: Bravo 6, Walker 6, Stones 6, Otamendi 6, Zinchenko 6, De Bruyne 8, Fernandinho 6, B Silva 7, D Silva 7, Sane 8, Aguero 7 / Subs: Gundogan 6, Danilo 6

Reaction

De Bruyne wasn’t the only one being praised for this performance tonight…

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top