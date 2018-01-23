Chelsea ‘matter of hours’ away from £45m+ double swoop, claims journalist

Chelsea reportedly set to sign Dzeko, Palmieri in double swoop

Palmeri claims Blues are ‘hours away’ from sealing deal for Roma pair

Sky Sports report that it will cost Chelsea over £45m to sign them both

Chelsea have been tipped to wrap up a double swoop for Roma pair Edin Dzeko and Emerson Palmieri by Italian football journalist Tancredi Palmeri.

The Blues have been linked with the duo for the past week, with Sky Sports noting that they are closing in on an important double signing for Antonio Conte, with the pair set to cost over £45m in total.

While that report suggests that a deal is close as the Dzeko part has held it up, Palmeri has gone one further, as seen in his tweet below, as he suggests that Chelsea are on the brink of striking an agreement and signing the pair.

Dzeko-Chelsea: should be a matter of hours.

Roma considering if to wait first for Sampdoria-Roma game tomorrow — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) January 23, 2018

If true, that will be a massive boost for Conte, as the Roma stars will address two key issues with the current Chelsea squad in terms of bolstering their attacking options and adding quality and cover at left back.

Prior to their 4-0 win over Brighton at the weekend, the Blues had gone on a barren run of scoring just one goal in four games in all competitions, as summer signing Alvaro Morata has gone six games without a goal and is struggling to carry the goalscoring responsibility for the side.

With Michy Batshuayi not getting the nod from Conte on a regular basis, it appears as though they’ll look outside of the club for a solution, and Dzeko, last season’s top goalscorer in Serie A as well as bagging 39 goals in 51 appearances in all competitions, is now seemingly going to arrive to add more firepower.

As for Palmieri, with a lack of options beyond Marcos Alonso who has been an almost ever-present for Conte this season with 31 appearances to his name already, more depth is needed in that department if Chelsea want to compete on multiple fronts.

In turn, it looks like a sensible double swoop from the reigning Premier League champions, who will hope that they are indeed the solutions required.