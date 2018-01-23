Chelsea star reached verbal agreement over transfer to Champions League giants months ago

Chelsea’s Eden Hazard reached a verbal agreement with Real Madrid

The Belgian is now said to be unsure about the transfer

Hazard isn’t convinced about working under the struggling Zinedine Zidane

READ MORE: £52million midfielder wants Chelsea transfer after first initiating talks in the summer

Chelsea star Eden Hazard reportedly reached a verbal agreement over a transfer to Real Madrid months ago but is now unsure about the move, according to Don Balon.

The Belgium international is said to regret striking the deal with Los Blancos as he’s now uncertain about working under the struggling Zinedine Zidane.

Real are in a bad patch at the moment and have long looked out of the running in terms of the title race in La Liga, while they face a daunting two-legged tie against PSG in the Champions League.

Hazard would certainly be a fine signing to improve things at the Bernabeu, as he could be an ideal long-term replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo in attack.

Still, Don Balon claim the 27-year-old is unsure Real will manage to offload the likes of Ronaldo or Karim Benzema in order to make room for him.

This could be good news for Chelsea, who will certainly not want to be losing their best players to major European rivals any time soon.

The Blues have endured a difficult season but will hope to rebuild next year, possibly under a different manager amid doubts over Antonio Conte’s future.

The Times recently reported that Chelsea did not expect Conte to stay beyond the summer, and further departures would certainly not be advised if the club is to retain some sense of stability.