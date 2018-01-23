“Nobody compares to him at the moment” – key Man City ace showered with praise as Pep Guardiola’s side claim place in League Cup final

Man City beat Bristol City 3-2 in League Cup tonight

Pep Guardiola’s side book their place in final following victory

Fans took Twitter at full time to praise on particular player following his performance

Man City beat Bristol City 3-2 to advance into the League Cup final tonight, with fans praising key midfielder Kevin De Bruyne following the Belgian’s performance in the win.

City opened the scoring through a strike from Leroy Sane following persistent closing down from winger Bernardo Silva.

Striker Sergio Aguero then doubled his side’s lead just after half time, with the forward burying his effort following a fantastic ball from De Bruyne.

The home side then pulled two goals back from Marlon Pack and centre-back Aden Flint, however a goal from De Bruyne right at the depth sealed a place in the final for Guardiola’s men.

Following the match, Belgian international De Bruyne was showered with praise on social media following his performance against the Championship side tonight.

Here are a few select tweets from fans praising the former Chelsea man for his performance this evening.

De Bruyne was absolutely first class tonight. I know it Championship opposition, but he is SO dominant in midfield. Nobody compares to him at the moment. Nobody. — The Invisible Man (@InvisibleManMC) January 23, 2018

Kevin De Bruyne was absolutely fantastic tonight, his assist for the Agüero goal was genuinely world class. #MCFC — Tuggs_90 (@mickeytuggs90) January 23, 2018

De bruyne is absolute class man! What a player! — MENTAL GELLAR (@Ibstar01) January 23, 2018

De Bruyne is simply amazing #class — Stephen Cheshire (@Stevechesh1) January 23, 2018

De Bruyne’s manipulation of the ball to work it on to his right foot to make the pass, was magnificent. Just one of his many touch’s of class tonight. Majestic. — Lee Inman (@LeeInman4) January 23, 2018

Biggest transformation in Kevin De Bruyne is his athleticism. Covers every blade of grass now & his quality is second to none. Superstar!! — Alan Cawley (@alancaw) January 23, 2018

Kevin De Bruyne is quality. Fernandinho is actually incredible. Kyle Walker is a train. — Jamie Evans (@JayEvans_97) January 23, 2018