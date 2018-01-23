“Nobody compares to him at the moment” – key Man City ace showered with praise as Pep Guardiola’s side claim place in League Cup final

Posted by
“Nobody compares to him at the moment” – key Man City ace showered with praise as Pep Guardiola’s side claim place in League Cup final

Man City beat Bristol City 3-2 to advance into the League Cup final tonight, with fans praising key midfielder Kevin De Bruyne following the Belgian’s performance in the win.

City opened the scoring through a strike from Leroy Sane following persistent closing down from winger Bernardo Silva.

Striker Sergio Aguero then doubled his side’s lead just after half time, with the forward burying his effort following a fantastic ball from De Bruyne.

The home side then pulled two goals back from Marlon Pack and centre-back Aden Flint, however a goal from De Bruyne right at the depth sealed a place in the final for Guardiola’s men.

Following the match, Belgian international De Bruyne was showered with praise on social media following his performance against the Championship side tonight.

Here are a few select tweets from fans praising the former Chelsea man for his performance this evening.

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top