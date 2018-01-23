Photo: Alexis Sanchez arrives for first Man Utd training session, MUFC debut touted

After his move to Man Utd was finally announced on Monday, Alexis Sanchez is back to work as he arrived at Carrington for his first training session with his new teammates.

The 29-year-old moved to Old Trafford in a swap deal which saw Henrikh Mkhitaryan move in the opposite direction, as per BBC Sport, as he now hopes to add more trophies to his collection with the Red Devils.

As seen in the images below, Jose Mourinho and the United squad reported for duty on Tuesday for training as they prepare for Friday night’s FA Cup clash with Yeovil Town.

Jose Mourinho, Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez dey report for training today. #MUIP pic.twitter.com/wNvirHduJg — Man United In Pidgin (@ManUtdInPidgin) January 23, 2018

Having been dumped out of the League Cup by Bristol City, the FA Cup now remains their last hope of domestic cup silverware, and it could very well be their best opportunity of winning a trophy across the board given they’re 12 points adrift of Man City in the Premier League title race.

Naturally, they will hope to advance in the knockout stage of the Champions League, but it will be a tough road given how many top teams remain in the competition.

Nevertheless, according to The Mirror, United fans could get their first glimpse of Sanchez in action as a United player on Friday.

It’s suggested that while the Chilean international may not start given he didn’t play last weekend and has been busy securing his move to Manchester, he may feature off the bench.

Mourinho will want to see how his attacking stars all gel together moving forward with Romelu Lukaku, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard and others vying for places and he’ll have to find a way to secure a balance in his side and allow the right individuals to build chemistry to make them a more dynamic and threatening attacking unit.