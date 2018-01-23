Photo: Arsenal target spotted packing car, explanation will temper excitement

After securing the signing of Henrikh Mkhitaryan, speculation is rife that Arsenal will look to make Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang their next arrival this month.

As reported by BBC Sport, Mkhitaryan was officially unveiled by the Gunners as he joined the club as part of the swap deal taking Alexis Sanchez to Manchester United.

SEE MORE: Wenger makes key transfer admission, defends Sanchez and talks ‘world class’ Arsenal recruit

That’s a major void to fill for Arsene Wenger as the Chilean international was a talismanic figure up front for the Gunners last season, scoring 30 goals and providing 19 assists in 51 appearances.

While Mkhitaryan will add creativity and technical class to the side, there could still be a lack of goals where Sanchez filled in, and so Aubameyang continues to be linked with a move to the Emirates, as per The Sun.

Importantly though, the report clears up speculation that originated from the image below, which shows the Gabon international packing boxes into his car, which will naturally have been perceived as him preparing for an exit.

However, the Sun note that he was simply carrying goods from one of his sponsors, and so therefore he isn’t on the verge of moving his things to north London.

Nevertheless, as reported by Sky Sports, Arsene Wenger has confirmed that Arsenal are discussing a deal for the prolific striker, and so fans can still hope to see another signing arrive this month.

Aubameyang and Mkhitaryan built up a great partnership during their time at Dortmund, as they contributed 62 goals and provided 44 assists between them in their last campaign together with the Bundesliga outfit in 2015/16.

Combine that with Mesut Ozil and Alexandre Lacazette, and Arsenal would have quite the attacking line-up. However, it remains to be seen whether or not they reach an agreement on Aubameyang to make that quartet a reality.