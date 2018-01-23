Real Madrid could propose swap deal for Chelsea star, CFC ace keen on reunion

Chelsea could land Marco Asensio as part of Eden Hazard exit

Real Madrid star is struggling to assert himself in starting line-up this season

Report claims a swap deal could be in play to help reach an agreement

Real Madrid could reportedly insert Marco Asensio in an offer to Chelsea to try and prise Eden Hazard away from Stamford Bridge.

Despite possessing obvious talent, Asensio hasn’t been able to establish himself as a regular starter at the Bernabeu this season.

The 22-year-old has made 29 appearances in all competitions, but he’s started just one of the last six La Liga games that he’s been available for selection.

With the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale still ahead of him in the pecking order, his reported frustration is understandable, now Diario Gol, as re-reported by The Express, claim that Chelsea could be a possible escape route for him with Hazard heading in the opposite direction.

Further, it’s claimed that Alvaro Morata is willing his former teammate to join him in west London, as he has benefited from such a move himself this season.

The Spanish international struggled to displace Karim Benzema in the side last year, but after moving to England, he has 12 goals and four assists in 31 appearances for Antonio Conte’s men as he has been a regular figure in his plans.

Albeit he’s currently struggling for goals as he’s gone on a six-game run without one, the fact remains that he has a more prominent role at Chelsea compared to the one he had at Madrid last season.

In turn, he’ll know better than anyone about what leaving the Spanish capital for Chelsea can do for a career, and if Hazard is to leave for the reigning Spanish and European champions, then perhaps Asensio could be brought in as a replacement for the Blues.

It won’t be anywhere a direct replacement for Hazard such has been the impact of the Belgian international and the level he’s been operating at in recent years. However, at 22, Asensio has a lot of development and improvement ahead and he could be a real star for the future.