£50m Arsenal target asked about future amid speculation of Gunners move

Aubameyang heavily linked with a move to Arsenal in January

Reports claim Gunners have increased offer to £50m for Dortmund star

Gabon international asked about possible Arsenal move by journalist

Borussia Dortmund star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been quizzed on his future amid building speculation of a move to Arsenal this month.

As noted by The Mirror, it’s claimed that the Gunners have increased their offer for the 28-year-old to £50m as they look to add real firepower to their attack.

The 28-year-old has scored 141 goals in 212 appearances for the Bundesliga giants, and Arsenal supporters will surely be licking their lips at the idea of seeing him paired with creative stars like Mesut Ozil and new signing Henrikh Mkhitaryan as they would have a perfect mix of creativity and prolific finishing.

Not to mention Alexandre Lacazette, as the quartet could really make Arsenal a force moving forward if Aubameyang does indeed secure a move to the Emirates.

Bild have reported on how sports editor Sven Westerschulze asked the Gabon international as he was leaving training on Tuesday whether or not he was going to stay with Dortmund.

He responded by not saying anything and speeding off, as per the report, with Bild left to question what the answer will be in the coming days as the transfer window edges closer to shutting.

To add another reason as to why Aubameyang would be a great signing for Arsenal, he linked up wonderfully with Mkhitaryan during their previous spell together in Germany.

In the 2015/16 campaign, they contributed 62 goals and provided 44 assists between them, and naturally while the Premier League will be a step up, life after Alexis Sanchez following his move to Man Utd in the swap deal that took Mkhitaryan to north London might not look so bad if Arsenal are able to land a second major January signing.