Arsenal leading race to seal transfers of £75M duo, signings to solve problems in Gunners squad

Arsenal are reportedly leading the race to seal deals for both Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Jonny Evans in deals that will reportedly set the north London side back around £75M.

This is according to the Telegraph, who are reporting that the Gunners are leading the race to sign the duo, who both play in positions that the Gunners aren’t particularly strong in.

The news outlet are also reporting that Arsene Wenger’s are hoping to agree a £20M fee for Evans, implying that is this is what they rate the player’s value at, with it also being said that they’re ready to offer around £50M for Aubameyang, again implying that, similarly with Evans, this is what they rate the player’s value at, with the two fees adding up to a total of £75M.

The potential arrivals of both Aubameyang and Evans would be a welcome sight for Arsenal fans, as it would seriously improve the overall quality of their squad.

Arsenal haven’t had a natural born leader in defence since the days of Sol Campbell, so Evans, who win multiple Premier League titles during his time at Man United, would be a signing that would seriously improve Arsenal’s defence, a position they haven’t been particularly strong in for years.

Should Aubameyang make the switch to the Emirates, he, like Evans, would greatly improve the Gunners’ squad, as it would add a whole host of firepower to their attack.

Summer signing Alexandre Lacazette hasn’t exactly hit the ground running at the Emirates, and with Alexis Sanchez now gone, Aubameyang’s goalscoring ability would be very much welcome in north London.

Not since the days of Robin Van Persie have Wenger’s side had a goalscorer of Aubameyang’s ability, so should he sign, it’ll certainly put a smile on the faces of most Arsenal fans.

