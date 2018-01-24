Arsenal launch club-record bid to seal goal machine transfer

Arsenal have upped their bid for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

The Gunners have bid £51million for the Borussia Dortmund striker

That may still be short of the Bundesliga club’s valuation of the transfer

Arsenal have reportedly increased their bid to seal the transfer of Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to what would be a club-record £51million.

BBC Sport claimed the Gunners paid £46.5m to Lyon for Alexandre Lacazette in the summer, breaking their transfer record at the time.

They could break it again in the space of just a few months as they’ve now attempted to get a deal done for Aubameyang at £51m, according to Bild, as translated by the Metro.

The Gabon international looks exactly what Arsenal need up front at the moment after losing Alexis Sanchez to Manchester United this January and with Lacazette himself struggling to settle since his move in the summer.

Arsene Wenger cannot afford another season out of the top four and his side will need to step it up in the second half of the season if they are to earn a Champions League spot.

Aubameyang could help them do that if he continues to score at the rate he has in Germany, with the 28-year-old netting a superb 141 goals in 212 appearances for his current club.

He has been one of the most lethal finishers in Europe for the last few seasons, and looks a great all-rounder at centre-forward with his tremendous pace, composure in front of goal and aerial presence.

Still, the Metro claim Dortmund may still ask for more money for Aubameyang even if Arsenal have improved on their initial offer of £44m.