Arsenal v Chelsea Match Preview, Team News, Live Streaming Guide & A Tasty 3/1 shot

There’s everything to play for in the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final between Arsenal and Chelsea after the first leg ended goalless at Stamford Bridge (KO 20:00)

After a goaless draw in the first leg, a trip to Wembley is up for grabs with both sides not wanting to miss out, so there’s everything to play for tonight.

The two sides lock horns for a third time this month, with both previous encounters ending in draws so it’d be no surprise to see extra time and potentially penalties at the Emirates, so strap yourselves in, we could be in for a long evening!

Arsenal begin life without Alexis Sanchez after the Chile international finally completed a move to Manchester United on Monday.

Its arguably a good piece of business for the Gunners, with Sanchez failing to live up to the form of seasons past so offloading him may be just the tonic Arsene Wenger requires at this stage of the season.

To help soften the blow the Gunners have got their hands on Henrikh Mkhitaryan in a straight swap deal, decent business for the North London club.

The Gunners ended a run of five games without a win in all competitions with a comfortable victory over Crystal Palace on Saturday and will be looking to kick on from that performance with victory over their London rivals tonight.

Arsene Wenger’s bagged four first half goals to secure a much needed three points last Saturday as their hopes of achieving a top four finish remain slim.

Chelsea head to the Emirates unbeaten in twelve games in all competitions and they too bagged four goals at the weekend on their way to a vital three points.

Despite their excellent form there seems to be some unrest behind the scenes at Stamford Bridge. Speculation continues to surface regarding Conte’s future.

The Italian manager has been left frustrated at a lack of movement in the transfer window, missing out on a number of key targets as their search for a new striker goes on.

Despite picking up a knock in the first leg Jack Wilshere is expected to be fit for Wednesday’s game.

Monreal limped off against Palace and could miss out, but other than that Wenger as no other injury concerns.

Chelsea could be without Cesc Fabregas after the midfielder suffered a slight hamstring injury. Christensen, Courtois and Drinkwater are all expected to miss out.

Morata is expected to lead the line after serving a one match ban and he’s 6/4 to score anytime.

After a dull first leg I fancy this cup tie to spring into life at the Emirates, but there’ll be little between the two sides. So draw and both teams to score looks a great bet at 3/1.

*Watch and bet geo restrictions apply – funded account required & bet must have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify to access streams. 18+