Barcelona reveal Philippe Coutinho shirt number: Stalwart’s exit frees up jersey

Barcelona have revealed Coutinho will wear the No.14 jersey

Number was vacated by Mascherano after his exit this week

Likes of Cruyff and Henry have previously worn the shirt number

READ MORE: Jose Mourinho sets sights on next Man Utd signing, €35m Barcelona ace on radar

Barcelona have revealed that January signing Philippe Coutinho will wear the No.14 jersey at the Nou Camp after his move from Liverpool.

As per BBC Sport, the Catalan giants secured a £142m deal for the Brazilian international, but he has yet to make his debut for the club as he’s currently sidelined by injury.

However, as seen in the tweet below, Coutinho has also been made to wait to unveil the number that he will wear at the Nou Camp, with Barca confirming that he will take the No.14 jersey vacated by Javier Mascherano on Wednesday.

Sky Sports reported on how the Argentine stalwart brought an end to his near eight-year spell with Barcelona, as he embarks on a new challenge in China after a glittering stint in Spain.

Having previously owned the No.14 shirt, it hasn’t taken long for Coutinho to grab hold of it as he will hope to recover from injury as soon as possible and make his first appearance in it before long.

Aside from Mascherano, the likes of Johan Cruyff and Thierry Henry have previously worn that number, and so Coutinho will hope to enjoy as much success as they did during their time with Barcelona and live up to expectations as it will also come with a lot of responsibility.

Interestingly, that leaves the No.7 shirt free still after Arda Turan left the Nou Camp to join Istanbul Basaksehir, as noted by BBC Sport, and so whether or not Barca are plotting their next marquee signing to take another historic and prestigious number in the squad remains to be seen.