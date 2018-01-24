Izabel Goulart WAG gallery: 10 HOT photos of Kevin Trapp’s girlfriend

Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Kevin Trapp’s girlfriend Izabel Goulart has been making headlines after revealing he’s tired due to all the sex they’re having!

As noted by The Sun, she’s been revealing all about their love life in a YouTube interview, where she talks about how the mood differs depending on the French side’s results.

SEE MORE: James Rodriguez WAG gallery: Hottest pictures of Helga Lovekaty as Real Madrid flop is linked with Liverpool transfer

In turn, we only thought it would be right to put together a little gallery for you of her best snaps on Instagram as she’s got everyone talking and possibly made her other half blush.

The 33-year-old Brazilian model looks incredible below, and she’s already got quite the following on social media platforms having been one of the best known Victoria’s Secrets Angels.

Trapp is a lucky man, and based on the report above, in more ways than one…

“Kevin and I make love a lot – four or five times a week,” he said in the report, as quoted by the Sun.

“But if he has played in an important game and his team loses, I can make myself beautiful, have my nails done and wear my best lingerie – and there still won’t be any sex.

“However, on the days when the team has won, we don’t get a wink of sleep.”