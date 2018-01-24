Jose Mourinho pushing for Manchester United to sign Chelsea & Liverpool target before next week’s transfer deadline

Manchester United want to follow up the Alexis Sanchez transfer deal

Jose Mourinho is keen on a deal for Nice midfielder Jean Seri

Chelsea and Liverpool have also been linked with the Ivory Coast international

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly pushing to seal the transfer of Nice midfielder Jean Seri after landing Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal.

The Red Devils have made one of the signings of the season in the form of Sanchez, but it seems they’re not finished there as they look to bring in another big name.

Seri is said to be one of the most in-demand players in Europe at the moment after his tremendous form in Ligue 1, and United hope to see off competition for his signature.

Mourinho is exploring the option of signing Seri either in the next few days or in the summer, with Chelsea and Liverpool also keen on him, according to the Sun.

The 26-year-old is a great all-rounder in the middle of the park and looks a necessary addition at Old Trafford due to one or two issues in that position.

Michael Carrick is set to retire in the summer, while Marouane Fellaini is in the final year of his contract with the club and both would need replacing.

Seri could certainly do that job and it would be a major boost for United if they could get in there ahead of the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool.

A technically gifted and physically commanding player, Seri would fit in superbly alongside the likes of Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic in United’s midfield and seems ideal for their current style of play under Mourinho.