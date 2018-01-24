Pep Guardiola could eye surprise swap deal for £85m Man City target

Man City linked with possible swap deal for Griezmann

Report claims that Aguero could move in opposite direction

Would mark a return to La Liga giants for the Argentine striker

Man City striker Sergio Aguero has written his name into club folklore, but reports claim that he may not be at the Etihad for much longer.

The Argentine international has scored 192 goals in 281 appearances for the club after arriving from Atletico Madrid in 2011, putting his name at the top of the all-time top goalscorer list in the process.

With Gabriel Jesus currently sidelined through injury, the 29-year-old continues to find the mark for Pep Guardiola’s side, bagging a hat-trick in the win over Newcastle United at the weekend before scoring in midweek as City booked their spot in the League Cup final.

Despite all that, The Sun claim that while Guardiola doesn’t want to lose him, the Spanish tactician has an interest in Antoine Griezmann, and that could leave the door open for a deal this summer.

As per the report, the Frenchman has an £85m release clause in his contract, and so whether City choose to put just money on the table or add Aguero to a deal, they’ll have to find a way to meet their demands.

Griezmann is of course the younger option of the two, while he has the technical quality and goalscoring record for club and country to suggest that he would be a sensible addition at the Etihad and fit in with Guardiola’s style of play.

However, some City supporters would argue that losing Aguero is not a smart decision, as it will come as no surprise if he continues to prove his importance in the coming weeks while Jesus remains sidelined.

Nevertheless, should a deal materialise this summer, it would allow Aguero to return to the La Liga giants, having spent five seasons with them previously and scoring 101 goals in 234 outings, lifting the Europa League in 2010 to set in motion his move to Manchester.