Photo: Alexis Sanchez banner removed at Emirates after Arsenal exit

Arsenal bid farewell to Alexis Sanchez this week, and a banner for both the Chilean international and his dogs has disappeared at the Emirates.

As noted by BBC Sport, the 29-year-old secured a move to join Manchester United while Henrikh Mkhitaryan moved in the opposite direction.

While the new Arsenal recruit was busy making himself at home, as seen in his tweet below, there were a few changes made in the stands at the Emirates.

Great to be at my new home?? Good luck to the team?????? @Arsenal #WeAreTheArsenal pic.twitter.com/fyilQjGeg1 — Henrikh Mkhitaryan (@HenrikhMkh) January 24, 2018

It’s time to move on for the Gunners faithful as despite a four-year spell in north London which saw him score 80 goals in 165 games for the club, Sanchez has now embarked on a new challenge in Manchester.

The Chilean international was undoubtedly a fans favourite and was a talismanic figure up front for Arsenal last season having scored 30 goals and provided 19 assists in 51 appearances for the Gunners as he displayed his best form under Arsene Wenger.

However, perhaps a meaningless signal for many, but this really does draw a line under the exit with Mkhitaryan now tasked with filling the void left behind by Sanchez, albeit he’ll have to wait to make his debut as he’s cup-tied for the League Cup semi-final encounter with Chelsea on Wednesday night.

