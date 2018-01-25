Alexis Sanchez Manchester United debut: Jose Mourinho confirms new signing in squad for Yeovil Town

Alexis Sanchez Manchester United debut could come tomorrow

Jose Mourinho says new signing in FA Cup squad to face Yeovil Town

Sanchez joined United from Arsenal earlier this week

The stage could be set for the long-awaited Alexis Sanchez Manchester United debut as Jose Mourinho confirms the club’s new signing is in the squad to face Yeovil Town tomorrow.

The Chile international completed his move from Arsenal earlier this week, but it is not yet clear if he will start or even get on the pitch against Yeovil in this fourth round FA Cup game.

Sanchez was left out of Arsenal’s last Premier League game against Crystal Palace so may not be at peak fitness, though there seems no reason he shouldn’t be given his debut this week.

Fans will be eager to see their new addition in action after a protracted transfer saga that saw them pip Manchester City to the 29-year-old’s signature in an exciting move.

Mourinho has confirmed Alexis Sanchez will be in the United squad to play Yeovil tomorrow night. Also asked about Cristiano Ronaldo. Said he thinks he will stay at Real Madrid. — Rob Dawson (@RobDawsonESPN) January 25, 2018

United, meanwhile, lost Henrikh Mkhitaryan to Arsenal as part of the deal and Mourinho also wished the ‘fantastic’ Armenian well after his short but influential stay at Old Trafford.

The 29-year-old played a key role in helping United win the Europa League last season, scoring in the final victory over Ajax to help deliver Champions League football for this term.

‘I believe Mkhi will be even better than he was with us, it’s a good move for everybody,’ Mourinho said in his press conference.

‘I’m also happy for Mkhitaryan, could I have got more from his talent? Maybe, could he have given a little more to adapt to us? Maybe.’