‘All his fault once again’ – Chelsea fans fume after Arsenal end Carabao Cup run

Chelsea saw their hopes of winning the League Cup come to an end on Wednesday night, with Arsenal securing a 2-1 win over the Blues.

The tie was finely poised after a goalless draw in the first leg at Stamford Bridge a fortnight ago, and despite taking the lead through Eden Hazard, it wasn’t enough for the visitors to book their place in the final next month at Wembley.

Instead, Arsenal will face Manchester City in the showpiece event, and it leaves Antonio Conte with plenty to think about as he must surely now deliver a top-four Premier League finish to salvage something from the campaign while they are still in the hunt in the Champions League.

However, based on the reaction below, it seems as though many Chelsea fans are growing frustrated with the Italian tactician, as they targeted him with their anger after the loss to Arsenal.

Having delivered the league title as well as reaching an FA Cup final in his first season in charge in England, it seems a little harsh to turn so quickly on the manager, albeit there has been an obvious drop off this year.

Nevertheless, every fan has a right to an opinion, and it seems as those below at least are adamant that they’ve seen enough from Conte and can’t stand his poor record against the Gunners…

