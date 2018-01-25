‘All his fault once again’ – Chelsea fans fume after Arsenal end Carabao Cup run

Chelsea crashed out of the Carabao Cup after defeat to Arsenal

Blues suffered 2-1 loss at Emirates, despite Hazard giving them the lead

Chelsea fans not impressed with Conte, vent anger on Twitter after game

Chelsea saw their hopes of winning the League Cup come to an end on Wednesday night, with Arsenal securing a 2-1 win over the Blues.

The tie was finely poised after a goalless draw in the first leg at Stamford Bridge a fortnight ago, and despite taking the lead through Eden Hazard, it wasn’t enough for the visitors to book their place in the final next month at Wembley.

Instead, Arsenal will face Manchester City in the showpiece event, and it leaves Antonio Conte with plenty to think about as he must surely now deliver a top-four Premier League finish to salvage something from the campaign while they are still in the hunt in the Champions League.

However, based on the reaction below, it seems as though many Chelsea fans are growing frustrated with the Italian tactician, as they targeted him with their anger after the loss to Arsenal.

Having delivered the league title as well as reaching an FA Cup final in his first season in charge in England, it seems a little harsh to turn so quickly on the manager, albeit there has been an obvious drop off this year.

Nevertheless, every fan has a right to an opinion, and it seems as those below at least are adamant that they’ve seen enough from Conte and can’t stand his poor record against the Gunners…

Anyone who has watched Antonio Conte’s Chelsea this season will not be surprised by this lacklustre and uninspiring performance. They’re playing for a trip to Wembley, too. Completely devoid of even a modicum of quality. — Jamie Wilkinson (@parkedthebus) January 24, 2018

There will be few Chelsea fans that have many complaints about Conte’s time at the club, but his inability to get the better of Arsene Wenger is right up there. — Ryan Darby (@RyanDarby_) January 24, 2018

i can believe how easy Conte made Chelsea Arsenal’s bitch.. Bring back our Chelsea #Cfc — Elaigwu abu (@elaite25) January 24, 2018

Conte has himself to blame not the players… bakayoko keeps getting played and he’s shit … — GodFidence (@IsaiahTryst) January 24, 2018

Conte out lads — jnxzu (@jnxzu) January 24, 2018

Conte just keeps on struggling vs Wenger. Even a 90 year old Hiddink managed to beat these lot. Honestly sick & tired of not being able to beat them — ? (@HazardEdition) January 24, 2018

No matter how shit we were at some points, even in 15-16, one thing was certain; beating Arsenal. Conte continues to embarrass us against them. — CarefreeDaily (@CarefreeDailyFC) January 24, 2018

Hand in resignation — The Most Negative Chelsea Fan #ConteOutNow (@dannydoes) January 24, 2018