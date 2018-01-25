Arsenal must increase £50m+ offer for marquee January signing

Arsenal see £50m+ bid for Aubameyang reportedly rejected by Dortmund

Gunners will have to splash out to land top January target

Remains to be seen whether or not an agreement will be reached

Arsenal have reportedly had a £50m+ bid for Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang rejected, and will seemingly have to go higher to reach a deal.

The Gunners saw Alexis Sanchez leave north London this week, but they did receive Henrikh Mkhitaryan in exchange in a swap deal with Manchester United.

With an attacking trident of Mkhitaryan, Mesut Ozil and Alexandre Lacazette, Arsene Wenger’s side would still pose a real threat to their rivals, but adding Aubameyang would undoubtedly make them an even more feared attacking unit.

According to Sky Sports though, Arsenal have seen an offer ‘in excess’ of £50m rejected by the Bundesliga giants, and so it remains to be seen whether or not they’re able to reach a compromise on a transfer fee in the next week or so before the transfer window closes.

Aubameyang enjoyed the most prolific campaign of his career to date last season having scored 40 goals in 46 outings in all competitions, and he’s consistently delivered for Dortmund to prove his class.

In turn, the 28-year-old would be a sensational addition to the squad at the Emirates, and along with Mkhitaryan, it should be enough to replace the goals and assists of Sanchez and much more.

Having booked their spot in the League Cup final on Wednesday night, there is a positive atmosphere at Arsenal despite losing their talisman from last season, and signing Aubameyang this month would certainly lift the spirits even more at the Emirates.

Based on the report above though, it’s going to cost the Premier League giants, as they’ll have to seemingly go well above their initial predicted outlay to meet Dortmund’s asking price.