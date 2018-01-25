Arsenal fired warning over Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang transfer strategy

Arsenal have been warned they risk missing out on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Borussia Dortmund are said to be unhappy with the Gunners’ negotiating style

German football expert Jan Aage Fjortoft believes Arsenal could ‘lose the player’

Arsenal have been fired a warning over their transfer negotiation tactics by Jan Aage Fjortoft as he believes they could miss out on the transfer of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Norwegian pundit, who is something of an expert and insider when it comes to German football, believes Borussia Dortmund are not happy with Arsenal’s style of negotiation so far.

He tweeted: ‘Dortmund are frustrated of the way Arsenal negotiate. They suspect Arsenal thinking that the player will “leave anyway”. Careful now Arsenal. You could lose the player.’

Arsenal need to ensure they get this transfer right as they may lack other realistic alternatives in the middle of the season.

A deal for Aubameyang seems perfect for their current needs, with Alexis Sanchez this week leaving the club to join rivals Manchester United.

While Henrikh Mkhitaryan has arrived as part of that deal, the Armenia international is not a direct replacement for Sanchez up front.

Sanchez often played as a striker for Arsenal last season and ended the campaign as their top scorer in all competitions, showing just how hard he could be to replace.

Aubameyang seems as good an option as any, and the club are running out of time to ensure they can persuade Dortmund to sell.

However, if they carry on being complacent, they may find themselves in a very tricky situation in the second half of the season.