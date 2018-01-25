£49m Arsenal & Liverpool transfer target meets with Chelsea star in London

Riyad Mahrez’s presence at the Arsenal vs Chelsea game at the Emirates Stadium last night has been explained after he was spotted by fans afterwards.

The Leicester City forward is one of the best players in the Premier League playing outside of the current ‘big six’ clubs, and it’s long been speculated that he could move to a bigger name.

The Daily Express recently claimed Mahrez was in talks over a move to Liverpool despite preferring the option of joining Arsenal, who’d previously been linked by Le Buteur as admirers.

? INFO beIN SPORTS

?? Riyad Mahrez passera sa visite médicale avec Liverpool demain

? Il s’y engagera pour les quatre prochaines saisons, jusqu’en juin 2022

? Montant de l’opération : 55M€ https://t.co/w9KmTAYUU0 — beIN SPORTS (@beinsports_FR) January 6, 2018

beIN Sports, meanwhile, strongly linked the Algeria international with a possible £49million move from Leicester to Liverpool, even saying he was scheduled to undergo a medical with the Reds.

This has not materialised, but video footage emerged yesterday of Mahrez appearing at Arsenal’s ground, which certainly got Gooners present excited.

Still, football.london simply claim the 26-year-old was in north London to meet with former Leicester team-mate N’Golo Kante, now with Chelsea.

The pair met up after the game due to remaining close since their time together with the Foxes, when they played key roles in that sensational 2015/16 Premier League title win.

While Arsenal fans were pleased to see Mahrez there, could it be that a chat about joining Chelsea was on the agenda instead?