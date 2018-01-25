Real Madrid accelerate efforts to beat Arsenal to £95million transfer by next week

Real Madrid look set to step up the chase for Inter Milan star Mauro Icardi

Arsenal have also been linked as admirers of the Argentina international

It could take around £95million to persuade Inter to let Icardi leave

Real Madrid are reportedly set to step up their efforts to sign Inter Milan striker and rumoured Arsenal target Mauro Icardi before the end of the January transfer window.

Gianluca Di Marzio recently listed Arsenal as a surprise admirer of the prolific Argentina international, who has enjoyed a fine season in front of goal in Serie A.

While Di Marzio’s quoted asking price of around £95million for Icardi – his release clause – seems a little out of Arsenal’s price range, it makes sense that they’re seeking to bolster their attack.

Alexis Sanchez has just left for Manchester United and summer signing Alexandre Lacazette is yet to really get going at the Emirates Stadium.

Real Madrid have similar issues as the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema look past their best, and Icardi could certainly be an upgrade.

Don Balon claim club president Florentino Perez is now determined to give his squad a lift by landing the 24-year-old this January, though there is less than a week remaining to get the deal over the line.

Real Madrid lost to Leganes last night to suffer a shock elimination from the Copa del Rey, and it’s clear something needs to change at the Bernabeu as Zinedine Zidane’s side go through a torrid run of form.