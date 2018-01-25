Debut scheduled: Arsene Wenger planning to use incoming Arsenal signing in next game vs Swansea

Arsene Wenger is confident over this big-name Arsenal transfer

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could make his debut on Tuesday night

Wenger is planning his team to face Swansea around the Gabon striker

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is reportedly so confident of sealing the transfer of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang that he’s planning to give him his debut on Tuesday night.

The Gunners take on Swansea City in their next game, and Wenger seems to be planning his team selection around including the Borussia Dortmund striker, according to Bild, as translated by the Metro.

Aubameyang looks an exciting potential signing by Arsenal, having been a prolific performer during his time in the Bundesliga.

With Arsenal losing Alexis Sanchez, a big-name buy of this calibre up front is desperately needed at the Emirates Stadium, and it seems as though it is finally edging closer to completion.

The Metro add that Arsenal remain in talks with Dortmund over a fee for Aubameyang’s transfer, with no agreement struck as of yet.

Still, they add that a bid of £52million-plus-Olivier Giroud should be enough to get things over the line, in what looks a smart piece of business if they can pull it off.

For all Giroud’s qualities, he is no longer first choice at Arsenal and it’s clear Aubameyang would be a major upgrade up front.