Philippe Coutinho decision hints Barcelona have next major transfer prepared

Philippe Coutinho has taken the number 14 shirt at Barcelona

The number 7 is left vacant despite the departure of Arda Turan

Reports suggest this points towards the signing of Antoine Griezmann

READ MORE: Barcelona reveal Philippe Coutinho shirt number: Stalwart’s exit frees up jersey

Reports suggest Philippe Coutinho taking the number 14 shirt at Barcelona points towards the club preparing for the transfer of Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann.

Arda Turan left Barca this month, leaving his number 7 shirt vacant, with Coutinho seeming a natural fit to take it given his similar attacking midfield role in the side.

However, Don Balon claim this points towards Barca preparing to bring in Griezmann in the summer and hand him the same 7 shirt he wears with his current club.

This follows lengthy speculation that Barcelona are in for Griezmann, who has been one of the best players in La Liga for a number of years now.

Having lost Neymar to PSG last summer and with Luis Suarez showing signs of age and decline this term, the addition of the prolific Frenchman makes a lot of sense for the Catalan giants.

Diario Gol yesterday reported that Griezmann was leaning towards a move to Barcelona despite interest from Real Madrid, and Coutinho’s shirt number decision suggests this move is very much on the cards.

Even if not Griezmann specifically, one imagines that 7 will be handed to another big-name forward if the club are forced to look into signing other targets in that position.