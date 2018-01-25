Manchester City ready to sign Real Madrid Galactico target after being beaten by Manchester United to Alexis Sanchez transfer

Manchester City are reportedly interested in the ambitious transfer of Neymar

The PSG forward is beginning to have doubts about joining Real Madrid

City could lure Neymar to the Premier League in a sensational deal

Manchester City look to be moving on from Alexis Sanchez by targeting a sensational transfer swoop for PSG star and Real Madrid target Neymar, according to sources in Spain.

ESPN were still tipping City as favourites to beat Manchester United to the signing of Sanchez less than two weeks ago, but this Monday he finalised a move to Old Trafford instead.

Pep Guardiola could still be in the market for a big name up front, with Don Balon now claiming City are interested in an ambitious deal for Neymar.

This follows Don Balon also claiming City had been in touch about signing Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann, but Neymar would be an even more exciting purchase.

The Brazil international only made the move to the Parc des Princes this season, but has already been linked with a move away from the club.

Don Balon’s latest report is that he’s unsettled in the French capital but unsure about joining Real Madrid, partly due to their severe dip in form this season and also due to the controversy it would cause because of his Barcelona connections.

City could therefore be an ideal destination for the player, with Guardiola building an exciting young side that looks set to stroll to the Premier League title this season and possibly challenge on four fronts.

Neymar could fit in superbly alongside big names like Kevin De Bruyne, Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling in attack and help take City up yet another level, which is a frightening prospect for the rest of the Premier League.

If they pulled it off, Sanchez would fast become a distant memory for City fans.