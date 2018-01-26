Arsenal told to pay £27m for PL target to add crucial balance for Wenger

Arsenal linked with swoop for West Brom defender Jonny Evans

Report claims Gunners will have to spend £27m on Northern Ireland international

Wenger seemingly in the market to bolster his defensive options

READ MORE: £57million star posts cryptic Instagram message amid Arsenal transfer links

Arsenal have reportedly seen West Bromwich Albion demand a minimum £27m bid to successfully reach a deal for defender Jonny Evans.

The Gunners have conceded 31 goals in 24 Premier League games so far this season, giving them the worst defensive record of the top six sides in the table.

If they harbour ambitions of competing at the top of the standings again, that surely has to be an area that they address, and as per The Sun, Evans could be the man to solve that problem if Arsenal are willing to spend the minimum of £27m being demanded by the Baggies.

After the swap deal which saw Alexis Sanchez move to Old Trafford with Henrikh Mkhitaryan arriving in north London, that adds another exciting dynamic to the Arsenal attack by putting him alongside Mesut Ozil and Alexandre Lacazette.

However, as noted in the statistic above, Arsene Wenger’s side are still leaking too many goals at the back, and that’s where Evans could come in and do a job for them.

The 30-year-old would bring a great deal of experience with him having played over 300 games as a professional, 198 of which came at Manchester United where he also won three Premier League titles.

In turn, he’d also provide a winning mentality and simply a tried and tested option at the back to bring calmness and reliability.

It may not be the most overwhelming signing for some supporters, but to bring balance to the side and shore things up at the back to compliment Mkhitaryan, Ozil and Lacazette at the other end of the pitch, it could be a sensible bit of business.