Chelsea open talks with PSG star after Edin Dzeko transfer stalls

Chelsea have reportedly opened talks over a transfer raid on PSG

This is due to doubts over the Edin Dzeko and Emerson Palmieri deal

Chelsea have now been in touch about signing Laywin Kurzawa

Chelsea have reportedly opened talks over a transfer swoop for Paris Saint-Germain left-back Laywin Kurzawa due to doubts over their double raid on Roma.

Gianluca Di Marzio claim the Blues are now looking at the France international as an option at left-back due to a lack of progress made in bringing in Edin Dzeko and Emerson Palmieri.

Chelsea had seemed set to bring in both players, but Dzeko’s demands seemingly put both deals at risk, as also noted by Sky Italia and translated by the Metro.

Kurzawa could be another fine option for Chelsea, however, having shone in Ligue 1 down the years, first at Monaco and later at current club PSG.

The 25-year-old seems an ideal fit to play wing-back in Antonio Conte’s 3-4-3 or 3-5-2 system, due to his attacking qualities and fine record from left-back with PSG.

Kurzawa has contributed five goals and two assists so far this season, and is just getting into his peak years after long being regarded as a promising young talent.

Still, Chelsea fans may be disappointed to see a lack of progress made over signing Dzeko in particular as they look in dire need of signings up front this January and the purchase of Kurzawa will do little to solve that.