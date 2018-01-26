Real Madrid president makes contact with €40million Chelsea transfer target

Real Madrid are keen to beat Chelsea to this defensive transfer

Florentino Perez has reportedly been in contact over Leonardo Bonucci

It’s previously been claimed the AC Milan star could cost around €40million

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has reportedly contacted AC Milan defender Leonardo Bonucci about a possible transfer to the Bernabeu, according to Don Balon.

The Italy international is said to be unhappy at Milan after a difficult start since his summer move from Juventus, which has also seen Chelsea recently linked with a potential swoop.

Don Balon’s latest report claims Blues boss Antonio Conte has his former player at the top of his list of transfer priorities, but that Madrid are also now stepping up their interest.

Real are going through a dire run of form and exited the Copa del Rey this week after a shock home defeat at the hands of Leganes.

Perez clearly feels his squad needs strengthening, and Bonucci could be an ideal signing to shore up the defence if he can regain his best form.

A previous report from Don Balon also mentioned interest from Real, but suggested at the time that his €40million price tag could make him too expensive.

It may be that their priorities have since changed, or that they feel they can land him for cheaper.

This is not made clear, but it does seem a battle with Chelsea for Bonucci’s signature looks a real possibility.