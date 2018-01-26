Chelsea consider striking double blow to Arsenal’s January transfer plans

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud

This could threaten the Gunners’ move for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Giroud had been linked with Dortmund as part of the Aubameyang transfer deal

Chelsea are reportedly considering a shock transfer move for Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud as an alternative to Roma front-man Edin Dzeko.

The Blues are in need of a new centre-forward this January as they look for cover for Alvaro Morata, but Gianluca Di Marzio reports that a lack of progress is being made over bringing in Dzeko.

The Daily Mirror now claim Chelsea are considering Giroud as an option, with the France international no longer first choice at Arsenal and linked with an exit in the summer.

Their report states that Giroud almost joined Everton in the summer but chose not to as his wife did not want to leave London, which would obviously not be an issue if he were to seal a switch to Stamford Bridge.

The 31-year-old seems to perfectly fit the bill in terms of what Chelsea are after – a tall, physical and experienced Premier League striker – and a far better one than some of their other recent targets, at that.

The Mirror lists the likes of Andy Carroll, Peter Crouch and Ashley Barnes as among the other names Antonio Conte’s side have looked at, and Giroud would surely be the superior choice.

On top of that, Chelsea could weaken their rivals by signing Giroud, and also potentially give Arsenal a problem in their pursuit of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Mirror claims Giroud had looked set to move to Borussia Dortmund on loan as part of the deal, and it remains to be seen if an agreement could still be struck if he weren’t included.

Arsenal are already weakened up front after losing Alexis Sanchez to Manchester United and need Aubameyang to come in as his replacement, rather than losing another key forward to a rival.