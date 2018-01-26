Double delight for Man Utd fans: Reaction as Alexis Sanchez makes debut plus hugely popular return

Man Utd supporters were left thrilled on Friday night as they reacted to the news that Alexis Sanchez is set to make his debut against Yeovil Town.

The two sides meet in the FA Cup in what the hosts will undoubtedly hope results in a shock upset, but with their January signing straight into the starting line-up, the Red Devils will hope he can make an instant impact.

SEE MORE: ‘He had problem with Mourinho’ – Ex-Man Utd star’s international coach pleased with exit

Sanchez arrived in a swap deal that saw Henrikh Mkhitaryan head in the opposite direction to join Arsenal, with the 29-year-old now set to make his first appearance as a United player.

However, it wasn’t all about the Chilean international, as the Man Utd faithful were delighted to see Michael Carrick make his comeback with Jose Mourinho handing him the captain’s armband on his return.

The 36-year-old has been limited to just one appearance all season due to a health concern, but as he prepares to retire at the end of the campaign to take on a coaching role at Old Trafford, he’ll surely be thrilled to be back playing and helping his teammates after a frustrating spell on the sidelines.

Nevertheless, all eyes will be on Sanchez for the most part to see how he adapts and settles in with his new teammates, and it’s fair to say that judging from the reaction below, the supporters can’t wait to see him in action…

ALEXISSSSSS — Sadikshya (@Sadikshya_) January 26, 2018

SANCHEZ OMGGGG — THE POWER MUFC ?? (@EamonnPower23) January 26, 2018

ALEXIS SANCHEZ BABY — Paul Pogba (@Pogbaology) January 26, 2018

So great to have Carrick back ??? — Harsha (@VintageMUFC) January 26, 2018

Alexis Sanchez starts and great to see Carrick back.? — Sanjay Patel (@Sanjay_Patel5) January 26, 2018

ITS CARRICK YOU KNOW pic.twitter.com/7ks5aRljS2 — Henrik ?? (@UtdLund) January 26, 2018