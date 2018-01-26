Jose Mourinho could green light Man Utd swap deal for La Liga superstar

Man Utd linked with swap deal between De Gea and Bale

Mourinho reportedly still eager to acquire the Welshman from Real Madrid

Debatable as to whether it’s a smart move to sacrifice one of Europe’s best goalkeepers

READ MORE: Double delight for Man Utd fans: Reaction as Alexis Sanchez makes debut plus hugely popular return

The inclusion of a Real Madrid star could reportedly sway Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho into agreeing to a major swap deal between the two clubs.

David de Gea has established himself as one of the world’s best goalkeepers with his form at Old Trafford since arriving in 2011, regularly producing fine saves and top performances to ensure he has become a crucial figure in the club’s plans moving forward.

In turn, it would be a shock to see him leave the club, but according to Diario Gol, as re-reported by The Express, Madrid may have the secret to breaking United’s resolve and allowing the Spaniard to return to his homeland.

That is said to be the inclusion of Gareth Bale in a swap deal as it’s claimed that the Welshman moving to Man Utd as part of the agreement could be enough to convince Mourinho to green light De Gea’s exit.

Particularly considering the fact that the Red Devils have just signed Alexis Sanchez to add to the competition including the likes of Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard and others, it doesn’t seem to make much sense.

Further, it won’t be easy to replace one of the top shot-stoppers in Europe, and so it’s questionable as to just how sensible such a deal would be from a United perspective.

Nevertheless, Diario Gol note how keen Mourinho is, and has been, on working with Bale, with the 28-year-old now working hard to put his injury nightmares behind him.

The former Tottenham man has enjoyed a highly-successful stint in the Spanish capital, winning the La Liga title last season and three Champions League trophies.

However, he’s seen the number of appearances he’s made drop year on year, featuring just 27 times last season.

Having started the last three league games, scoring four goals in the process, he will hope that he’s put that behind him, and providing he maintains his current fitness and form, it will perhaps only further strengthen the appeal of this move for Mourinho at least.