Major concern as Chelsea deal could collapse, key deadline put in place

Chelsea could reportedly see Dzeko deal collapse over key detail in contract talks

Blues put deadline in place for agreement ahead of window closing

Bosnian international would be a top signing to address key issue

Chelsea’s bid to sign Roma striker Edin Dzeko could collapse as the two parties are reportedly struggling to agree on personal terms.

The Blues have generally struggled for goals this month, going on a run of scoring just once in four games in all competitions not too long ago as summer signing Alvaro Morata has struggled in particular.

While the Spaniard made a positive initial impact at Stamford Bridge, he’s gone six games without finding the back of the net, and naturally as the main striker at Chelsea without too much depth behind him, it has hurt Antonio Conte and his side.

In turn, lining up a reported bid for Dzeko makes a lot of sense. The 31-year-old scored 39 goals in 51 games last season, topping the Serie A goalscoring charts too with 29 in 37 league outings.

Coupled with his previous experience in the Premier League during a successful stint with Manchester City, he seems to tick all the right boxes for the reigning champions.

However, as reported by Calciomercato, there is a major problem in negotiations. It’s claimed that with his age in mind, Chelsea aren’t forthcoming with offering him a long-term deal that he’s seeking, as he wants a contract until 2021.

Further, it’s also now claimed by The Telegraph that unless an agreement is reached over the weekend, Chelsea could move on and consider other options, potentially ending their pursuit of Dzeko altogether while teammate Emerson Palmieri was expected to join in a double swoop.

If Conte sees the club fail to bring in reinforcements or perhaps is forced to consider alternatives that aren’t as strongly desired, it could make life even more difficult for the Italian tactician.

The Blues are in a battle to finish in the top four in the Premier League this season, while they crashed out of the League Cup in the semi-finals this week.

All eyes will be on the FA Cup and Champions League in terms of their hopes of landing silverware this year, but without January reinforcements, question marks will surely be raised over their ability to finish the campaign strongly unless their top players rediscover their best form.