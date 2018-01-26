‘Miles apart’ – Double Arsenal transfer blow in pursuit of €70m-rated target

Doubts continue to emerge over Arsenal’s swoop for Aubameyang

Balague suggests that Gunners and Dortmund nowhere near agreement

Gabon international back in the squad for Bundesliga giants

Sky Sports pundit Guillem Balague has suggested that Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund are ‘miles apart’ in talks over Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

His claim, which can be seen in the video below, would back a report from The Independent, who suggest that while the Bundesliga giants value the Gabon international at €70m, Arsenal are a significant distance away from that at around €50m.

In turn, with five days to go until the January transfer window closes, it remains to be whether or not the Gunners can get a deal done to add the prolific forward to their squad.

It would be quite the coup for Arsenal given that Aubameyang has firmly established himself as one of the most feared marksmen in Europe with his goalscoring record in Germany.

The 28-year-old has scored 141 goals in 212 appearances for the club, and if he were to move to north London and link up with creative playmakers such as Mesut Ozil and former teammate Henrikh Mkhitaryan, it would surely only lead to seeing him score just as regularly.

If the touted figures and Balague’s insight above wasn’t bad enough for the Arsenal faithful as they hope for good news, Dortmund have now confirmed that their prized asset is back in the squad for their clash with Freiburg this weekend.

Coach Peter Stoger praised Aubameyang for his application in training this week, as per the club’s official site which also confirmed he was back in contention to play, and so whether or not that is another indication of where his more immediate future lies is up for debate.

With all that in mind though coupled with the fact that Arsenal are ultimately running out of time to get a deal done, it will naturally lead to some concern over whether or not Aubameyang will join the club and give them a huge boost midway through the campaign.

Having lost Alexis Sanchez, it could be argued that bringing in Mkhitaryan and possibly Aubameyang would go a long way to filling the void left behind by the Chilean international and making Wenger’s squad stronger than it was with him in it.