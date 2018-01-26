‘Surprised he’s picking Arsenal’ – BBC pundit shocked €70m-rated star could seal AFC move

Arsenal reportedly in the hunt to sign Aubameyang this month

Shearer admits he’s surprised that the prolific striker could pick the Gunners

Understandable to an extent, but could be in for a shock if deal goes through

Arsenal have been heavily linked with a move for Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this month, and Alan Shearer has conceded that he’s been left shocked.

As noted by The Independent, Arsenal still have plenty of work to do to get a deal done for the 28-year-old, with the Bundesliga giants said to be demanding €70m for their most prized asset, while the north London outfit are bidding closer to €50m.

Aubameyang has been in scintillating form in recent campaigns, scoring 40 goals in 46 appearances last season to record his most prolific season to date.

In turn, it’s no surprise that he’s been attracting interest from around Europe, as noted by the report, but Shearer, a regular fixture on BBC Sport, has admitted to being surprised that the Gabon international could choose to join Arsenal.

“He’s 28 years of age, by the sounds of it he hasn’t got a clause in his contract and when you look at the number of clubs that need a goalscorer,” he is quoted as saying by The Express. “And the fee being £40-£50m, which in today’s transfer market is relatively cheap for a guy with his goalscoring record.

“So yeah, I’m pretty surprised he’s picking Arsenal.”

In his defence, his point is understandable. The Gunners aren’t in the Champions League, they’re currently struggling to make the top four in the Premier League this season and ultimately haven’t come close to winning major honours in recent years.

Couple that with how many clubs in better positions and with more recent success need a top-class goalscorer to lead their line, there is an element of surprise that it’s Arsenal being tipped to potentially reach a deal for Aubameyang.

On the other side of the argument, the opportunity to play in the Premier League with a giant like Arsenal, coupled with playing alongside the likes of Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Mesut Ozil and Alexandre Lacazette in what looks like a very exciting attacking quartet, could be more than enough reason to be convinced.

With the creative quality behind him provided by his former Dortmund teammate and Ozil, combined with the goals of Lacazette, it could allow Aubameyang to take his career to the next level.