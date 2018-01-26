Tottenham to splash out £22m for £75k-a-week target as January signing close

Tottenham reportedly close to securing signing of Lucas Moura

PSG misfit has struggled for playing time this season

Spurs could add a different dynamic to their attack with Brazilian star

Tottenham are reportedly closing in on the signing of Paris Saint-Germain misfit Lucas Moura, with financial details of the move being reported.

Following the signings of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe last summer, the 25-year-old has seen his prospects of playing regularly for the French giants decline dramatically.

The Brazilian international has been limited to just six appearances in all competitions so far this season, and so his future seemingly lies away from PSG.

According to ESPN, Tottenham are now set to give him the platform to kick-start his career again, as Moura is reportedly on the verge of a £22m move, while Spurs are said to have no issue with meeting his current wage demands in Paris which see him earn around £75,000-a-week.

Mauricio Pochettino has plenty of options in attack behind main striker Harry Kane, with Dele Alli, Christian Eriksen and Heung-Min Son all playing key roles for Tottenham this season.

However, there’s no denying that Moura would add a different dynamic to their attacking options, should he complete a move to join Spurs, as his pace, movement and eye for goal would certainly make him a key addition for Pochettino.

It still arguably doesn’t address the bigger problem withs goals beyond Kane still an issue, as summer signing Fernando Llorente hasn’t been able to find the back of the net with any regularity having bagged just two goals in 22 appearances.

Pochettino could vary his system and personnel if Kane is sidelined with a ‘false nine’ option with Moura capable of playing on either flank.

Whichever way he chooses to line his side up though, Moura looks close to joining as per ESPN, and he’ll hope to offer a mid-season boost to help the club secure a top-four finish in the Premier League and extend their Champions League run while getting his own career back on track after the disappointment of this campaign so far.