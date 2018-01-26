Tottenham show Arsenal & Manchester United target around their training ground ahead of potential transfer

Tottenham look to be making progress over signing PSG winger Lucas Moura

Arsenal and Manchester United have also been linked with the Brazilian

Moura is reportedly keen on a transfer to the Premier League

Tottenham have reportedly shown Lucas Moura around their training ground ahead of a potential £22million transfer move for the PSG winger.

The Telegraph claim the Brazilian wide-man is keen on a move to the Premier League and Spurs are considering a bid as he’s given permission to discuss a move away from the Parc des Princes.

Moura has only shone in fits and bursts during his time at PSG, and is no longer a regular starter in a side with big names like Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in attack.

Still, Tottenham could do well to bring in a talent like the 25-year-old, whose pace, skill and eye for goal could really add something to their squad as they hope for a better second half of the season.

Spurs’ top four hopes look in some jeopardy at the moment after some unconvincing recent form, and Moura could give them a bit more flair in attack to make them a more complete side.

Known for being solid in defence and with one of the best strikers in Europe in Harry Kane, Spurs are arguably just lacking a quality attacking midfielder like Moura to provide their top scorer with more service.

The Daily Express recently claimed Arsenal were also in talks over a move for Moura, while France Football also linked him with Manchester United.