Champions League giants ready shock hijack for Arsenal’s €60million transfer

Paris Saint-Germain could spoil Arsenal’s transfer plans

Surprise reports link them with Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema

PSG want to keep Neymar happy by replacing Edinson Cavani

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly prepared to make a surprise move to beat Arsenal to the transfer of Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema to keep Neymar happy.

Don Balon claim PSG want to replace Edinson Cavani and will do anything to appease their star player Neymar, who has had his troubles with the Uruguayan this season.

While Arsenal have largely been linked with Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this January, Sky Sports recently reported of potential trouble getting the deal done.

It may be that the Gunners are looking at alternatives, as Don Balon claimed this week that Benzema was confident of getting a move to the Emirates Stadium.

However, PSG now seem to be in the running for the €60million-rated Frenchman due to friction between Neymar and Cavani.

This could end up being a nightmare January for Arsenal if they cannot land either Aubameyang or Benzema, when a replacement for Alexis Sanchez is so urgently needed.

The Chile international has just sealed a move to Manchester United and was the north Londoners’ top scorer last season.