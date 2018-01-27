Boost for Arsenal as £16m midfield target unhappy at current Serie A club who are looking to offload him

Arsenal have been handed a boost in their pursuit for a Serie A midfielder with the star unhappy at his current club.

Marcelo Brozovic has seen his playing time at Inter Milan significantly reduce in current months and an exit could now be nearing for the midfielder.

Arsenal, Everton and Sevilla are all set to battle it out for the unhappy Inter midfielder.

A report from CalcioMercato has stated that Brozovic is growing frustrated at Inter with the Serie A club looking to now offload the midfielder having already started a clear-out by selling attacking midfielder Joao Mario to West Ham.

Brozovic is looking to regain constant playing time with the World Cup now just months away and an exit from the San Siro could grant the Croat his wish.

Arsenal however will have to battle for the midfielder with Everton and Seville both also reported to be interested in the star.

A report from the Sun has also stated that Everton last summer lodged a £16m bid for the Inter midfielder.

It remains to be seen where Brozovic’s future lies but it looks as though it could certainly be outside of Italy.