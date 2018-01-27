Real Madrid plan to match Neymar transfer fee with mammoth bid for Chelsea star

Real Madrid are planning a £200million bid for Chelsea’s Eden Hazard

That would equal the current world transfer record set last summer

Neymar moved to PSG for £200m and Hazard could be next

Real Madrid are reportedly planning to bid as much as £200million to seal the transfer of Chelsea forward Eden Hazard in a blockbuster move.

If the move were to go through, it would match the current world transfer record set by Neymar when he moved to Paris Saint-Germain last summer, according to BBC Sport.

The Daily Mail claim Real are planning a mammoth spending spree of around £500m for this summer, with Blues winger Hazard among their top targets.

The Belgium international has been one of the best players in Europe since moving to Chelsea back in 2012, twice helping the club to the Premier League title and winning PFA Player of the Year in 2014/15.

There’s no doubt Hazard could fit in well at the Bernabeu, particularly with Real in need of some fresh faces up front after a difficult season this term.

Players like Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema look past their best and could do with replacing, while Gareth Bale has had his problems with injuries and could head back to the Premier League.

Don Balon recently claimed Bale was in talks over a departure from Madrid, so Real could have plenty of money to spend even on a deal as ambitious as signing Hazard for £200m.

Chelsea have done well to hold on to their stars during the Roman Abramovich era but even they may find that kind of money too hard to turn down.