Chelsea transfer news: Blues close to agreeing switch for 21-year-old midfield starlet, club hope to announce deal soon

Chelsea are close to agreeing a loan deal with Celtic for a loan switch for Belgian winger Charly Musonda, with the Scottish side hoping to get a deal done early next week.

This is according to the Daily Mail, who state that Brendan Rodgers’ side hope to have a deal for the 21-year-old sorted in the first few days of next week, and that the deal would be for a total of 18-months.

Since coming through the ranks at Stamford Bridge, Musonda has failed to cement himself a first team place under Antonio Conte.

So far for the Blues, the winger has only been able to make a total of seven first team appearances, scoring once and assisted twice.

Despite this, the player managed to make a fairly decent impact whilst on loan at Spanish side Real Betis, where Musonda went on to score once and assist three times in 24 appearances.

During his time with the Blues’ U23’s side, Musonda managed to clock up a fairly respectable 10 goals and six assists in 47 games, an impressive feat for a player of his age.

Should Chelsea get a deal with Celtic for Musonda over the line, it’ll be interesting to see how much game time the Belgian gets during his time with the Scottish champions.