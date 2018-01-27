“Disgrace” – Liverpool supporters angry with Jurgen Klopp’s choice of captain for West Brom clash

Player has been given the captain’s armband for the Reds tonight

Liverpool take on West Brom in the FA Cup 4th round at Anfield

Home side looking to get back to winning ways following loss to Swansea last Monday

Liverpool fans have taken to social media this evening to vent their anger at German midfielder Emre Can being named captain for their clash against West Brom in the FA Cup 4th round.

Can, 24, has been given the armband for the match against the Baggies at Anfield tonight, with some fans voicing their anger at Jurgen Klopp’s decision to hand the player captaincy for today’s tie.

Prior to today, Can had made 28 appearances for the Merseyside club this season, with this one set to be his 29th.

Before the match, some fans took to Twitter to comment on Klopp’s decision to make Can captain, with most being critical of the German’s decision.

Here are a few select tweets from fans on the decision to make Can captain for tonight’s FA Cup 4th round tie against Alan Pardew’s side.

Disgrace, emre can should be nowhere near it — Christian Cullen (@ChristyCLFC) January 27, 2018

I hate the fact klopp has made Can captain twice in a row now! The guy doesn’t 100% want to be at Liverpool stop making him captain! #lfc — Daniel ?? (@Daniel_Greaves2) January 27, 2018

Baffled how Emre Can is getting the captain armband that f*cker wants to leave us for free — Dave (@kun_daviola) January 27, 2018

Not sure what’s worse, Henderson captaining Liverpool or Emre Can ??????????????? #bangaverageplayers — Matthew Parrott (@MattP1984) January 27, 2018

Emre Can captain, I don’t get it? We did the same thing with Coutinho and made him captain, then he jumped ship to Barca. To me it shows desperation to keep a player #LFC — Melwood Maestro (@MelwoodMaestro) January 27, 2018

No way should a man who won't sign a new contract be captain, it's not right #Can #LFC — Paul Phelan (@Pheo7) January 27, 2018