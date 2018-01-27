“Disgrace” – Liverpool supporters angry with Jurgen Klopp’s choice of captain for West Brom clash

Liverpool fans have taken to social media this evening to vent their anger at German midfielder Emre Can being named captain for their clash against West Brom in the FA Cup 4th round.

Can, 24, has been given the armband for the match against the Baggies at Anfield tonight, with some fans voicing their anger at Jurgen Klopp’s decision to hand the player captaincy for today’s tie.

Prior to today, Can had made 28 appearances for the Merseyside club this season, with this one set to be his 29th.

Before the match, some fans took to Twitter to comment on Klopp’s decision to make Can captain, with most being critical of the German’s decision.

Here are a few select tweets from fans on the decision to make Can captain for tonight’s FA Cup 4th round tie against Alan Pardew’s side.

